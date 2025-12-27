Man Utd steal surprise crown from Arsenal after Patrick Dorgu wonderstrike against Newcastle

It was an ugly win, but head coach Amorim admitted this was one of his best victories since joining the club 13 months ago.

"The feeling is good. If you compared to other games, we suffered so much more today but in certain moments we put everything on the line," he said. "We are defending every cross. Especially if you see the second half, sometimes we managed to defend with a back six. We had so many games when we controlled the opponent so much better, but it is a good feeling to have a clean sheet. We suffered together. If we always have this spirit, we are going to win so many games."

The Portuguese was also keen to laud Dorgu, who has had an underwhelming first year at Old Trafford. Both Amorim and the youngster will hope this game is lift off for him.

Amorim added, "Really happy [with Dorgu] and also with Manuel Ugarte, who is struggling but today he did a very good job. I liked the way all the bench was living the game. I think everyone stepped up with that role of leadership and helped to win the game. First of all, the players spend every day with me. They know when I say something is from a good place. They know I will defend my players until the end but I am really honest and I think it is important the fans understand. I don't see any problem with that. He played in a different position today and played where he can make more mistakes and it is not so dangerous for the team and he can take more risks and that helped Patrick play well."