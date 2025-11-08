Former Man Utd stars Angel Gomes and Mason Greenwood on target as Marseille move back to top of Ligue 1 table

After the final whistle, De Zerbi was visibly relieved. The Italian coach has come under intense scrutiny following a string of frustrating results, including a painful Champions League defeat to Atalanta and a disjointed draw against Angers.

"Against Angers it was more or less the same lineup as against Brest," he said. "I had a lot of fun from the bench, we moved the ball well, played vertically, pressed high, created plenty of goal-scoring chances, and kept up the strong pressing. We also switched formations when Brest changed at halftime. That's my OM a bit. We can play really well like we did in Lisbon. You've found the right madman with me—it doesn't scare me one bit."

Reflecting on the Angers match, he said, "We didn’t play well against Angers and Atalanta. The other matches, we played better, but we got less than we deserved. We were unlucky."

