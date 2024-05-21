Gareth Southgate Marcus RashfordGetty
Gill Clark

Man Utd star Marcus Rashford sends message to Gareth Southgate after being left out of England's Euro 2024 squad

Marcus RashfordEnglandManchester UnitedGareth SouthgatePremier LeagueEuropean Championship

Marcus Rashford has sent a goodwill message to Gareth Southgate and England after being left out of the Three Lions' Euro 2024 squad.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Southgate leaves Rashford out of England squad
  • Man Utd star pays price for disappointing season
  • Rashford reacts to decision on social media
Article continues below

Editors' Picks