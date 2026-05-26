Man Utd & Slovenia at loggerheads over Benjamin Sesko treatment as national team boss left bemused by rapid injury return

Cesar admitted he was struggling to understand how Sesko repeatedly recovered in time for Premier League fixtures after being ruled unavailable for Slovenia camps. The issue has further strained an already fragile relationship between the Slovenian FA and Old Trafford. Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Cesar questioned the timing of Sesko’s recoveries after previous international absences.

"He missed the last assembly in March and then I kind of wanted him to be absent from United for a while, but then he came back quickly and I don't think he missed a game for the club," he said, as quoted by Daily Mail. "But if a player hasn't been in a competitive rhythm for a month, then I don't see the point in him coming and playing at half-strength."