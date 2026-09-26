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Raid on the neighbors! Man Utd snap up second Man City wonderkid in one week as David Eze joins Old Trafford academy
United complete raid on City
United have officially announced the signing of talented central midfielder Eze from cross-town rivals City. The 16-year-old prospect has agreed a pre-professional contract, outlining that he will formally sign professional terms when he turns 17.
Eze was formally unveiled just two days after United confirmed the acquisition of Karrim Cassim from the Etihad system. The arrival of Eze completes an impressive double signing from their local rivals.
Official statement confirms youth arrival
United welcomed the youngster following the completion of his move across Manchester. Upon signing for the Red Devils, the 16-year-old was given a tour of Old Trafford, mirroring the welcome given to fellow new recruit Cassim.
"Talented youngster David Eze has joined Manchester United," the official club statement read. "The central midfielder has joined the club after leaving Manchester City.
"The 16-year-old, who progressed through the academy system at City, has also been capped by England at youth level. Everyone wishes David the best of luck at United and welcomes him to the club."
European interest rejected for Old Trafford
Eze was a player in high demand over the summer transfer window, attracting concrete interest from several major European clubs. Because he was born in Dublin, the midfielder holds a European passport, which granted him distinct legal options to complete a transfer abroad.
Despite those alternative routes across Europe, the youngster ultimately chose to continue his career at Old Trafford. Eze already boasts valuable international experience, having represented England at both Under-16 and Under-17 level during his progression through the junior ranks.
Strategic recruitment focus for United academy
Due to Brexit rules, the club's academy recruitment search is essentially limited to the United Kingdom. Because of these regulatory restrictions, United have been particularly proactive in adding top young players from neighbouring sides over the last few years. Eze will now begin his development at Carrington before officially signing his professional contract when he reaches his 17th birthday.
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