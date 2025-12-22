Getty Images Sport
Man Utd set to buy TWO midfielders as Reds Devils prepare to choose from four targets as part of summer overhaul
Midfield revamp Man Utd's top priority
There is plenty of uncertainty surrounding a number of United’s current midfield options, so it is unsurprising to see the club constantly linked with reinforcements. Bruno Fernandes recently cast doubt over his future in an interview last month, in which he claimed the club attempted to sell him during the summer and suggested he would be open to playing in Portugal or Italy. The club captain is also currently sidelined with injury, having been withdrawn in the 2-1 loss to Aston Villa on Sunday.
There is also ambiguity over the futures of Mainoo, Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte. Mainoo had a request to leave on loan blocked in August and could seek a move in the winter transfer window if his playing time does not increase. The England international was left out of the squad entirely at the weekend, but reportedly has plenty of suitors should he decide to push for a move.
Casemiro, who turns 34 in February, is out of contract at the end of the season and is widely expected to depart, having been playing in the twilight of his career in the last few seasons.
Ugarte, who joined United in a £50.75 million deal only last year, has started just four matches this season, all of which ended in defeat. United’s enquiry about Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba during the summer further raised doubts internally about Ugarte’s suitability for the Premier League, and Amorim does not appear to have much trust in the 24-year-old.
Red Devils looking to reduce wage bill
Fernandes and Casemiro remain among the club’s highest earners, and potential permanent departures for Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho would free up additional funds for reinforcements. All four of the mentioned players are believed to be on or near £300,000-a-week contracts.
United have signed only two specialist central midfielders in the past seven years, Casemiro and Ugarte, having previously failed to secure Declan Rice before his £105 million move from West Ham to Arsenal in 2023.
Any incoming would not be expected to top the wage books, but could well cost the club a significant transfer fee.
Amorim's primary targets
Among the targets being assessed for the summer, Nottingham Forest midfielder Anderson is under contract until 2029 and has seen his value rise since establishing himself in Thomas Tuchel’s England side. Forest signed Anderson from Newcastle for £35 million 18 months ago, but he has hit the ground running in the Midlands.
Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton could represent a more attainable option. The 21-year-old, whose contract also runs until 2029, is considering signing new terms, though Palace have a recent history of selling key players. Michael Olise left for Bayern Munich via a release clause last year, while Arsenal signed Eberchi Eze for an initial £60 million in the summer.
Baleba, also 21, is contracted to Brighton until 2028, but his role has diminished this season. The Cameroon international has been substituted at half-time on four occasions by Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler, although the manager has admitted that is due to the impact of United's widely reported interest last summer.
Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, 22, has become a regular in the Premier League this season and earned his first England call-up last month. United had also been linked with Scott’s team-mate Tyler Adams, but the American suffered a suspected medial collateral ligament injury earlier this week.
What next for Man Utd?
As it stands, United will have to make do with the options they have available. With Fernandes' injury ruling him out until the New Year, the Red Devils may assess some emergency options in January, as they look to keep themselves in the hunt for the European places, despite missing the chance to go fifth in the Premier League with a result at Villa.
