Why Sandro Tonali transfer raid may be ‘impossible’ for Man Utd - but Red Devils have already agreed terms with one long-standing midfield target

Manchester United’s interest in Tonali has reportedly hit a significant obstacle, with Newcastle unwilling to entertain offers for one of their key midfielders, per GiveMeSport. The Italy international remains central to the Magpies’ long-term plans, making any potential deal extremely difficult to complete this summer. United are understood to admire Tonali’s technical quality, energy and consistency in midfield.

However, with Newcastle unwilling to let him leave this summer, a transfer would likely cost significantly more than United's planned budget for one position. Also, the Magpies are believed to have no intention of strengthening their direct rivals by letting Tonali leave. This stance effectively encourages United to seek more realistic targets in the transfer market.