Man Utd ‘prepared to pay over €100m’ for Real Madrid star after missing out on alternative transfer targets

Manchester United are reportedly ready to go above the €100m ($85m/$114m) they topped out at for Mateus Fernandes in order to secure their ‘dream signing’ in central midfield.

When attempting to buy Fernandes, the Red Devils were willing to pay the £85m ($113m) asking price, though in a deal that also comprised add-ons. United were only willing to guarantee £80m of the total £85m fee, with the club proposing the other £5m in performance-based bonuses.

That hesitation ultimately opened the door for Tottenham, who were not as reserved in their negotiations and committed to a fully guaranteed £85m package. With other targets like Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson also off the table, United and INEOS are realising they must pay top dollar or risk being caught short in the middle of the park this season.



