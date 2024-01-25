Are Man Utd ready to sell £85m flop Antony? Agent responds to transfer speculation swirling around Brazilian forward at Old Trafford

Are Man Utd ready to sell £85m flop Antony? Agent responds to transfer speculation swirling around Brazilian forward at Old TraffordChris BurtonGettyManchester UnitedAntonyTransfersPremier LeagueAntony’s agent has responded to speculation suggesting that Manchester United are ready to write the Brazilian winger off as an £85m ($108m) flop.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSouth American joined Red Devils in 2022Endured issues on and off the fieldNo goal contributions in current campaign