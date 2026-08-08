Mbeumo to the rescue but Mount injured again! Man Utd draw with PSG as Tielemans makes debut in Gothenburg

Manchester United faced a stern test against European champions Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg on Saturday, producing a performance that balanced tactical promise with frustrating personnel setbacks. The contest got off to a difficult start for the Premier League side when Ibrahim Mbaye ghosted in at the back post to tuck away a low cross, giving the French giants an early advantage.

Head coach Carrick opted for consistency in his selection, making just one change from the side that defeated Atletico Madrid last weekend as Noussair Mazraoui replaced Leny Yoro. However, the game plan was quickly disrupted by a familiar sight for the United faithful.