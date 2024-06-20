‘Man Utd don’t have a player valued at €100m’ – Sir Jim Ratcliffe explains how many transfer windows it will take to get Red Devils right & reveals why Erik ten Hag is still manager at Old Trafford
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has explained how many transfer windows it will take to rebuild Manchester United, with there no “€100m” player on their books.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Little return seen on big investment
- More money will be spent
- Dutch coach retained for now