Man Utd player ratings vs West Ham: Dreadful Diogo Dalot and Alejandro Garnacho let down Erik ten Hag before Red Devils fall victim to awful penalty decision in another damaging defeat

United were sunk by a hugely controversial Jarrod Bowen spot-kick, but should have put the game out of sight long before then

Erik ten Hag is facing pressure like never before after Manchester United fell to their fourth defeat in nine Premier League games, going down to a 2-1 defeat at West Ham on Sunday. They fell victim to an absurdly harsh VAR penalty, but if Ten Hag is to blame anyone it should be his own side for missing a hatful of opportunities.

United made a flying start in London, where they had failed to win since last November and could have scored five goals before the break. Alejandro Garnacho smacked the bar from inside the box then fired wide, but Diogo Dalot's glaring miss was far worse, ballooning over the bar with the goal gaping after rounding Lukasz Fabianski.

West Ham had been dreadful but grew into the game after the break, and Crysencio Summerville gave them the lead by beating the lacklustre Dalot and pouncing inside the area. Casemiro, however, levelled with a close-range header, but more frustration was around the corner as David Coote was ordered to the VAR screen for an innocuous challenge by Matthjis de Ligt on Danny Ings and, to the visitors' fury and bewilderment, gave a penalty.

Jarrod Bowen scored from the spot to give West Ham coach Julen Lopetegui a lifeline and inflict yet more misery on Ten Hag.

GOAL rates United's players from the London Stadium...