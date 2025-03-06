Man Utd player ratings vs Real Sociedad: They were there for the taking! Alejandro Garnacho misses prove costly as Bruno Fernandes handball cancels out Joshua Zirkzee strike while Andre Onana excels in frustrating Europa League draw

Ruben Amorim's side delivered their best performance in months but failed to build on their advantage in San Sebastian

A much better performance from Manchester United, but a familiarly disappointing result. The Red Devils bossed their Europa League last-16 first leg away to Real Sociedad but leave Spain with just a 1-1 result after failing to make the most of their superior play and many chances.

Joshua Zirkzee gave Ruben Amorim's side a deserved lead in the second half after a fine pass from Alejandro Garnacho, who should have scored before and then missed a decent opportunity to double United's advantage. But an unfortunate and unlucky handball by Bruno Fernandes while defending a corner was spotted by VAR and Mikel Oyarzabal equalised from the penalty spot. In the end United were fortunate to hold on for the draw as Sociedad substitute Orri Oskarsson missed a huge opportunity from inside the box and was then thwarted by a fine save from Andre Onana.

Everything is left to play for in next week's second leg at Old Trafford but United will be kicking themselves for not giving themselves a head start.

Article continues below

GOAL rates Man Utd's players from the Reale Arena..