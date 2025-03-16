Man Utd player ratings vs Leicester City: Rasmus Hojlund can score! Desperate Dane finally ends goal drought while Alejandro Garnacho also finds his finishing boots - but Ayden Heaven's horror injury overshadows another Bruno Fernandes-inspired win

The two forwards got badly-needed goals to earn the Red Devils a fourth victory of the season over the hapless Foxes

Rasmus Hojlund gave Manchester United a long-awaited reminder of his inner-striker's prowess while Alejandro Garnacho also ended a long wait for a goal as the Red Devils earned a confidence-boosting 3-0 win at struggling Leicester City on Sunday.

Hojlund produced a confident and lethal finish into the bottom corner to put United in front in the first half, striking for the first time in 21 games in all competitions, and for the first time since December.

Garnacho, who had last scored against Bodo/Glimt in November, ended his own goal drought to put the result to bed in the second half, after having had a goal ruled out for offside a few moments before. Bruno Fernandes had set up both goals, and capped yet another fine individual display by scoring an impressive third in added time.

It was not all good news for United though, as impressive teenager Ayden Heaven suffered an agonising injury in what was an excellent first Premier League start. He had to be carried off on a stretcher and Ruben Amorim was seen shaking his head as he digested the latest in a long line of injuries since the start of February.

The coach could at least take solace in his side earning a second-successive victory by three goals, which lifts them to 13th in the Premier League table.

GOAL rates United's players from the King Power Stadium...