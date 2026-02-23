Man Utd player ratings vs Everton: That's why Benjamin Sesko needs to start! Striker proves super sub AGAIN as Red Devils make in-roads towards top four finish

Senne Lammens (8/10):

Had a lucky escape when charged down by Thierno Barry in the first 10 seconds but he soon settled and proved crucial to the win. Made good stops from Garner's free-kick and Harrison Armstrong's strike but saved the best for last with his astonishing flying save to deny Michael Keane. Also dealt calmly and comfortably with the aerial bombardment.

Diogo Dalot (7/10):

United's most active player in the first half and did well in the second too, tirelessly running up and down his flank.

Harry Maguire (8/10):

Showed good anticipation throughout although one lapse nearly got him in trouble and Yoro had to clean up his mess. Led by example in the second half, clearing every dangerous ball Everton could throw at him.

Leny Yoro (8/10):

Got Maguire out of trouble thanks to his pace and defended pretty well alongside him while also stepping up when needed to help United get forward.

Luke Shaw (6/10):

Struggled to make any in-roads down the left side but defended diligently.