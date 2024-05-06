Man Utd player ratings vs Crystal Palace: Casemiro is an embarrassment! Midfielder hung out to dry as Diogo Dalot put to shame in final nail in Erik ten Hag's coffin

The Brazilian had one of the worst performances of his career but he was by no means alone in contributing to a shockingly bad defeat

Even in a season as dire as this one, this was a new low. Manchester United sank to their worst defeat of the campaign and set an unwanted club record of 13 Premier League losses. But the performance was even worse than the 4-0 scoreline suggests.

This was a total shambles all across the pitch and few players will be able to survive a humiliation like this. Not least Casemiro, who had his worst display in a United shirt and quite possibly of his long and glittering career. The serial-winning Brazilian let Michael Olise run past him for the opening goal and then gifted him another strike after making the mother of all gaffes by his own corner flag.

Diogo Dalot, who remarkably earned more votes for the Football Writers' Player of the year than Erling Haaland, was also abject, failing to block Tyrick Mitchell when he struck goal number three. The entire United defence was all over the place, as was the midfield, which was sliced through when Jean-Philippe Mateta doubled Palace's lead in the first half.

United looked utterly lost without the injured Bruno Fernandes, with Mason Mount incapable of conjuring up anything in the captain's absence. The only ones to leave the stadium with any dignity were the supporters, who stayed chanting until the end despite the humiliation their players subjected them to.

GOAL rates Man United's players from Selhurst Park...