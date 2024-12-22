Man Utd player ratings vs Bournemouth: New manager, same disaster! Noussair Mazraoui and Joshua Zirkzee culpable as Red Devils succumb to another embarrassing home defeat in latest blow to Ruben Amorim

The Portuguese coach could only watch in horror as his side were ripped apart in a third defeat in six Premier League games.

Losing 3-0 at home to Bournemouth was one of the lowest points of last season but 12 months on, under new ownership and new management, Manchester United were once again ripped apart by Andoni Iraola's dynamic and relentless Cherries.

In what is becoming an increasingly predictable turn of events, United conceded the opening goal from a set piece as Dean Huijsen headed in from a free-kick in the first half. The Red Devils rallied at the end of the half as Bruno Fernandes was on a one-man mission to rescue Ruben Amorim's side but Bournemouth came out even more determined in the second half and in the space of two minutes tripled their lead.

The usually level-headed Noussair Mazraoui dived in and fouled Justin Kluivert, who scored from the resulting penalty. Moments later Bournemouth sliced their way through the hosts defence and Antoine Semenyo smashed past a hapless Andre Onana, inflicting a third defeat in six Premier League on Amorim which was also his heaviest loss so far.

GOAL rates Manchester United's players from Old Trafford...