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Man Utd or nothing! David de Gea makes ‘only club’ transfer stance clear amid Fiorentina exit talk
Red Devils or bust for Spanish star
De Gea has found a second wind in Serie A, but his heart remains firmly in Manchester. Reports from Tuttomercatowebsuggest that the veteran goalkeeper has made it clear that he would only be prepared to walk away from the Viola this summer for one destination.
That destination is a sensational return to Manchester United, where he spent 12 years between 2011 and 2023. While other clubs are beginning to circle the experienced shot-stopper, it appears that the "Old Trafford or nothing" stance will dictate the final chapters of his professional career.
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Juventus interest fails to move the needle
The news comes amidst growing speculation linking De Gea with a move to Juventus. The Italian giants have been searching for reinforcements between the sticks and reportedly identified the Spaniard as a potential target. He was mentioned among the potential alternatives for the Juve role, behind Alisson Becker of Liverpool, Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez and more.
However, despite the prestige of the Bianconeri, De Gea is not interested in moving to another rival within Italy or a different European league. His time in Italy has been highly productive, featuring 88 appearances for Fiorentina where he kept 24 clean sheets and conceded 109 goals, a performance that earned him a spot in the Serie A Team of the Season for the 2024-25 campaign. Nevertheless, as he turns 36 in November, the goalkeeper is prioritising sentiment and his deep-rooted connection to United over a final lucrative move elsewhere.
From free agency to Fiorentina hero
De Gea’s journey back to the top has been one of patience and persistence. After leaving United when his contract was allowed to run down in June 2023, he spent a full year away from the professional game. After a year of waiting for the right opportunity, the Spaniard was tempted back to the field by Fiorentina as a free agent in the summer of 2024.
Since arriving in Florence, he has proven that class is permanent, consistently delivering the kind of remarkable saves that made him a Premier League icon. This form has been crucial for Fiorentina during a challenging campaign, which saw them finish 15th in Serie A, exit the Coppa Italia in the round of 16, and bow out of the UEFA Conference League at the quarter-final stage. Despite these team struggles, his current contract runs to June 2028 with an option to extend for a further year, suggesting he is comfortable in his current surroundings unless a specific call comes from England.
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The Old Trafford door remains closed for now
While De Gea may dream of a fairytale reunion, there has been no official indication that Manchester United are looking to bring their former No.1 back to the club. During his illustrious first spell, the Spanish goalkeeper enjoyed immense success at Old Trafford, winning one Premier League title, one FA Cup, two EFL Cups, three FA Community Shields and one Europa League trophy.