Man Utd's next manager: Frontrunner emerges to replace Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford after ruthless sacking - but Red Devils make huge decision on permanent appointment

Having faced calls for Amorim to be axed across several months, United finally took decisive action on January 5. They cleared the prominent seat in their dugout after seeing an explosive outburst aimed in the direction of their board.

Amorim, who struggled for positive results throughout his reign with the Red Devils, made his position untenable when speaking out on the back of a 1-1 draw at Leeds. He stated a desire there to see out his contract through to 2027, but has been denied that opportunity. He had also clashed with director of football Jason Wilcox in a meeting before that game.

The Red Devils said in a brief statement released on the club’s official website: "With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish. The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future."