Getty/GOAL
Man Utd's next manager: Frontrunner emerges to replace Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford after ruthless sacking - but Red Devils make huge decision on permanent appointment
Amorim sacked by Man Utd
Having faced calls for Amorim to be axed across several months, United finally took decisive action on January 5. They cleared the prominent seat in their dugout after seeing an explosive outburst aimed in the direction of their board.
Amorim, who struggled for positive results throughout his reign with the Red Devils, made his position untenable when speaking out on the back of a 1-1 draw at Leeds. He stated a desire there to see out his contract through to 2027, but has been denied that opportunity. He had also clashed with director of football Jason Wilcox in a meeting before that game.
The Red Devils said in a brief statement released on the club’s official website: "With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish. The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future."
- Getty Images Sport
Glasner boasts support at Old Trafford
With Amorim gone, attention is now turning towards potential successors. Former United midfielder Darren Fletcher, who is currently in charge of their Under-18 side, has been handed the reins on a caretaker basis.
According to The Telegraph, Glasner is a leading contender to take over at Old Trafford once a permanent appointment is made. It is claimed that the “United hierarchy are huge admirers of the work the Austrian has done at Crystal Palace”.
Glasner’s contract in south London is due to expire at the end of the current campaign, with no extension to those terms being agreed as yet. His name is said to have already been discussed in Manchester.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
De Zerbi previously interviewed for post
The Telegraph goes on to report that “there is also still significant support for Roberto De Zerbi, the former Brighton and Hove Albion head coach who is in charge of French club Marseille”.
United interviewed De Zerbi during the summer of 2024, when questions were being asked of Erik ten Hag’s future. The Dutchman was ultimately handed a new contract, but only lasted until October of that year.
It is said that there “remains huge admiration for De Zerbi” at Old Trafford. The Italian is said to be open to the idea of returning to the Premier League at some stage, but Glasner is considered to be a “more likely target” for now.
- Getty Images Sport
Man Utd plan interim appointment
Palace are, however, expected to put up a fight when it comes to retaining the services of their Austrian boss. If they make him see out his contract, then United would be unable to do a deal until the summer. With that in mind, BBC Sport reports that the Red Devils “hope to appoint a caretaker for the rest of the season”.
Fletcher, who knows all about the club from his playing days, is not considered to be a contender to fill that role. It has previously been suggested that another former United midfielder, Michael Carrick, could be drafted in as he remains out of work after severing ties with Middlesbrough last summer.
He spent three matches at the helm prior to United appointing Ralf Rangnick in December 2021. The Telegraph claims it is “unlikely” that Carrick would be interested in a “temporary role at Old Trafford”.
Glasner, who favours the 3-4-2-1 system that caused Amorim so much trouble at Old Trafford, remains the preferred long-term choice for United. Several other names have, however, been added to the pot - including Enzo Maresca, who was sacked by fellow Premier League giants Chelsea on New Year’s Day.
Advertisement