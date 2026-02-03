Man Utd's midfield search starts now: Casemiro swansong highlights exactly what Red Devils need during the summer transfer window

The ultimate compliment to Casemiro is that the win over Fulham was only so gripping because he had been taken off with 15 minutes to go. When the Brazil international left the pitch, United were two goals to the good, and both had his stamp on them, as he netted a fourth headed goal of the season before his sublime no-look pass set up compatriot Matheus Cunh to score.

Not for the first time this season, the chaos arrived after Casemiro had come off. In fact, Sunday marked the third time that United had conceded two goals in a game after taking Casemiro off this season, as the same thing occured against Brighton in October and versus Tottenham in November.

Benjamin Sesko rescued all three points after Kevin and Raul Jimenez looked to have snatched a draw for Fulham and ended Michael Carrick's perfect start to life as interim manager, but the Stretford End doesn't forget and it was Casemiro's name that was sung loudest as the players left the pitch at full-time, closely followed by their ditty for Carrick.

But among the elation and admiration for a veteran serial winner who is rolling back the years was a sense of dread at just how United go about replacing Casemiro.