Man Utd warned Marcus Rashford's 'unprofessional' behaviour will continue if club don't figure out what's wrong with him, as ex-Red Devils striker insists there's 'no excuse' for star's boozy Belfast trip

Man Utd warned Marcus Rashford's 'unprofessional' behaviour will continue if club don't figure out what's wrong with him, as ex-Red Devils striker insists there's 'no excuse' for star's boozy Belfast tripJames HunsleyGettyManchester UnitedMarcus RashfordPremier LeagueFormer Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has called for the club to take action following Marcus Rashford's latest disciplinary breach.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRashford spotted clubbing in BelfastMissed FA Cup clash against NewportBerbatov says there is "no excuse" for ill discipline