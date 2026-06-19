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Man Utd outcast Marcus Rashford REFUSING to give up on Barcelona return despite Anthony Gordon's arrival at Camp Nou
Rashford remains focused on Barcelona move
Rashford enhanced his reputation on the international stage after scoring in England's World Cup victory over Croatia, further boosting hopes at Man Utd that his market value could rise during the tournament. Despite attracting interest elsewhere, the forward has made it clear that Barcelona remains his preferred destination, as per Sport.
Rashford spent last season on loan with the Catalan giants and believes he still has unfinished business in Spain. The arrival of Gordon at Camp Nou has not changed his position. Rashford is reportedly willing to wait until the closing stages of the transfer window in the hope that Barcelona can find a way to bring him back permanently.
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Flick's backing offers encouragement
Rashford finished last season with encouragement from Barcelona boss Hansi Flick, who reportedly indicated that the club would do everything possible to keep him at Camp Nou. While no guarantees were offered, Blaugrana's coaching staff were satisfied with his contribution. Although his numbers declined during the second half of the campaign, Rashford adapted to Flick's tactical demands and accepted a squad role. He often made an impact from the bench and was viewed as a useful option within the group.
However, Barca's appreciation of the player has not removed the financial barriers to a deal. The club previously declined to activate a €30 million purchase option despite Rashford's willingness to reduce his salary in order to stay.
Finances continue to complicate negotiations
The biggest obstacle remains the structure of any transfer. Man Utd want a permanent sale and are not currently interested in another loan arrangement, creating a significant hurdle for Barca. While United are keen to move Rashford on, Barcelona must balance the transfer fee and wage commitments before making a serious move. Rashford's determination could yet prove influential. By prioritising Barcelona above other opportunities, he may increase pressure on all parties as the transfer window progresses and options begin to narrow.
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A waiting game for all involved
The transfer saga is expected to continue throughout a prolonged summer window. United may maintain their demand for a permanent sale, but their position could soften if suitable offers fail to arrive before the deadline. Rashford is aware of the risks involved in waiting for Barcelona, although the Catalans continue to prioritise the signing of a key centre-forward before reconsidering a deal for the England international.