‘No chance!’ - Legendary Man Utd manager Sir Alex Ferguson brutally trolls Tottenham over ever winning Premier League title

Harry Sherlock
Sir Alex Ferguson Ange Postecoglou Man Utd TottenhamGetty/GOAL
Tottenham HotspurManchester UnitedPremier League

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson issued a witheringly blunt response when asked if Tottenham could ever win the Premier League.

  • Ferguson insists Spurs have "no chance"
  • Asked by presenter with Sky Sports Racing
  • Tottenham have not won the league since 1961

