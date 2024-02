Man Utd loanee Jadon Sancho torn to shreds by German media for 'poor' display in Borussia Dortmund's defeat to Hoffenheim Jadon SanchoBorussia DortmundBundesligaManchester United

German media labelled Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho 'the worst' after an uninspiring display in Borussia Dortmund's defeat to Hoffenheim.