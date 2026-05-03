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Man Utd fans expected to honour Diogo Jota with applause in 20th minute during Liverpool clash
Unity at Old Trafford
In a moving display of sportsmanship, United supporters have initiated a plan to hold a minute’s applause in the 20th minute of today's fixture. The proposal, which aligns with the squad number Jota wore at Anfield, has gained traction through discussions with the Manchester United Supporters’ Trust (MUST). While the Red Devils are focused on a critical battle for Champions League qualification, the club has acknowledged the fan-led movement intended to commemorate the former Liverpool attacker.
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Precedent for solidarity
If the home crowd participates, it will mark the second major instance of these rival fanbases uniting in a moment of grief. Back in 2022, Liverpool fans famously paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo just a day after the loss of his newborn son. Although the legendary forward was absent from that match, Anfield rose to sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in the seventh minute.
Reflecting on that atmosphere, commentator Martin Tyler noted: “We can talk about this rivalry, which is as sharp as it can be at times in English football, but everyone is on the same page here - the page of condolences.” Gary Neville also praised the gesture at the time, calling it a “massive touch of class,” while Ronaldo later shared his profound gratitude for the compassion shown.
A tragic loss remembered
Today’s planned gesture serves as a respectful response to the sorrow felt across the footballing world following the fatal car accident in Spain that claimed the lives of Jota and his brother, Andre Silva. The incident occurred after a tyre blowout caused their vehicle to ignite, though legal proceedings recently confirmed no criminal liability. This act of remembrance mirrors the sentiments expressed by Ronaldo years ago, who noted that in times of tragedy, the sport becomes "one global family". By honouring Jota, United fans are reciprocating the empathy previously shown by their rivals during a similarly heart-breaking period.
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Crucial European stakes
On the pitch, the significance of the result cannot be understated as Michael Carrick’s men look to mathematically guarantee their spot in next season's Champions League. A victory would secure the Red Devils' objective, but they face a formidable Liverpool side under Arne Slot that is eager to climb above them in the standings. Amidst a season of transition and high-pressure fixtures, both teams must find a balance between the fierce competitive nature of the North West derby and the solemn moments of reflection occurring in the stands.