'See what's next' - Man Utd legend responds to links with vacant Wolves job after Vitor Pereira sacking

Pereira was finally shown the door on Sunday, following the humiliating 3-0 defeat to fellow strugglers Fulham. It was the club's seventh league defeat in the 2025-26 campaign as they remain winless in their first 10 matches of the season. The club are currently languishing at the bottom of the table with just two points. Pereira helped Wolves avoid relegation last season and had even penned a new three-year contract with the club in September, only to be sacked just under two months later.

After the Fulham defeat, Pereira had said: "I’m disappointed today. I’m not proud of my work, of our work, because I don’t know why. I don’t know if it’s because mentally, we put a lot of energy in the last game against Chelsea until the last minute. But what I realised today was a very difficult game for us, tactically, technically, physically. We played maybe one of the worst games that we’ve played. Even with 11 against 11, since the first minute the energy to move, the offensive dynamic, and the energy to press was not there. After five minutes, I started to realise that something is missing today. But the game was balanced, because even then, they were not playing in a high level. But after the goal, we tried to do something, but not in our level. After the red card, it was very difficult for us."