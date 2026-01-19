Getty Images Sport
Man Utd's Kobbie Mainoo U-turn! Midfielder set to stay at Old Trafford after Michael Carrick's appointment as interim manager
Mainoo's struggles under Amorim
Mainoo enjoyed a breakout season for United in 2023-24, with the then-teenager helping the club win that season's FA Cup. He then starred for England in their run to the finals of the European Championships, and at the time, it seemed the only way was up. However, Amorim's arrival in late 2024 changed things. Over time, the Red Devils academy product has been relegated to the fringes of the first team, so much so that his first Premier League start of this campaign came in the 2-0 win over City at the weekend - weeks after Amorim's dismissal.
Before the Portuguese was given his marching orders, the ex-Sporting CP boss steadfastly stuck to the view that he always plays his best team, suggesting Mainoo was not part of that group.
In early December, he said: "I see it. I just want to win, I try to put the players, I don't look who it is, I don't care about that, I'm just trying to put the best players on the pitch. You have [Manuel] Ugarte that played two games. One of them, Case[miro], was out, Bruno [Fernandes], he's always fit, he's the guy that is doing his position, so maybe it has to do with that."
While he didn't play Mainoo a great deal, he did add that the youngster was "the future" of United.
Mainoo's Man Utd U-turn
Mainoo's United future has been the topic of discussion for nearly a year now, with the 20-year-old yet to sign an extension on his deal that ends in 2027. Reports suggested that the Red Devils didn't want to sell the England ace in January but following Carrick's arrival, it seems Mainoo will stay at United for the rest of the season, at the very least. According to Fabrizio Romano, the midfielder is expected to stay at Old Trafford off the back of the 'instant trust' Carrick has shown him. But his contract will remain a 'key topic' in the coming months.
Ideal start for Carrick
United didn't just beat City, they mauled them at Old Trafford at the weekend. They outmatched their rivals in every part of the pitch, something that greatly pleased former Middlesbrough boss Carrick.
He told BBC Match of the Day: "There was so much good in the day. I think I was interested going into the game about how it would come together. It's been a compressed prep, there's been changes and it's not always easy for players to deal with that. So we were well aware of how much information we could give them, how much we had to get a balance on that and simplifying it as much as we could. They're an unbelievable team, they make you work so hard for so many things within the game that we had to be aware of. The boys took it on so, so well and were able to control that emotionally. I just felt like they were really desperate to do well, the boys. If anything, I was worried about the desperation over-spilling and making bad decisions because you're so keen, but they managed it so well. To put on a performance like that today, it was a special day. It was a nice feeling."
- Getty
What comes next for Mainoo?
Aside from his contract situation, Mainoo will hope to start again for United, this time away at Premier League leaders Arsenal next weekend. If he gets enough time to shine in the second half of the season, Mainoo could have a chance of making Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the 2026 World Cup.
Advertisement