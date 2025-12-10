Man Utd to welcome new 'King of the Jungle' Angry Ginge at next home game after 'I'm a Celebrity' win in hope of 'teaming up' with successful streamer

After going on a three-game winning streak in October, the Red Devils suddenly experienced a dip in form as they went winless in their next three matches in November. However, since the Crystal Palace clash late last month they have once again regained their past form and are now unbeaten in the last three encounters, including a 4-1 victory over Wolves in their last Premier League game.

After the match, Ruben Amorim revealed how he motivated the team at the half-time break after they once again gave up a first-half lead. The Portuguese manager said: "It wasn't tactical. It was so clear we are dominating the games but not finishing the plays as we should. We need to be better in the details. Trying to explain to the players we have 45 minutes to win the three points that are crucial for our life.

"Once again, after we scored a goal, we were a little bit sloppy on the ball and that gave a little bit of hope to the opponent. We should have finished that half in the different way, and then in the half time they understood that we have everything to win the game, to win three points – and they did that."