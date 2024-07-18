VIDEO: Future Man Utd star? Kai Rooney hits top bin penalties & pitch-long crossbar challenge in another hint at treading same path as record-breaking father Wayne
Kai Rooney continues to head down the same path as father Wayne, with Manchester United appearing to have another goalscorer on their hands.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Teenager part of Red Devils' academy
- Also looking to become a fearsome forward
- Famous dad is United's all-time top scorer