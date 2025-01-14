'He did not play well against Man Utd' - Jurgen Klopp defends Trent Alexander-Arnold and opens door to Red Bull signing Liverpool's out-of-contract trio
Ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has defended Trent Alexander-Arnold and addressed Red Bull's chances of signing him, Mohamed Salah & Virgil van Dijk.
- Trent, Salah & Van Dijk nearing end of Liverpool contract
- Klopp defends Reds right-back
- Addresses Red Bull's chances of signing trio