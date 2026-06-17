Ex-Man Utd star expected to join second-tier Spanish side after Boca Juniors exit

According to a report by Sport, Herrera is currently finalising his departure from Boca Juniors after terminating his contract with the Argentine giants last Friday. The 36-year-old has been enjoying a family holiday in Patagonia but will shortly return to Buenos Aires to bid farewell to his teammates.

This departure marks the first major step towards a highly anticipated reunion with Real Zaragoza, the club where he began his footballing journey. Zaragoza have been patiently waiting for the midfielder's final approval. Unlike his previous flirtation in 2024, Herrera now feels much more valued by the Spanish outfit, significantly increasing the likelihood of him dropping down to the second tier.



