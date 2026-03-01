Man Utd hit by injury blow as Luke Shaw limps out of Crystal Palace clash in first half

Shaw’s departure came at a pivotal moment, with Manchester United already trailing 1-0 following an early goal from Maxence Lacroix. It was an especially bitter blow for Shaw in a season that has seen him put his past fitness issues behind him to start every one of United's Premier League games.

Carrick was forced into an early substitution, introducing Noussair Mazraoui to fill the void on the left flank. Despite the change, United struggled to find their rhythm against an energetic Palace side and went in at the break one goal down. However, Bruno Fernandes did draw United level from the penalty spot early in the second half, after Lacroix was sent off for a last-man challenge on Matheus Cunha. United went on to secure a 2-1 victory thanks to a flying header from Benjamin Sesko.