Man Utd open Hugo Ekitike talks! Red Devils express interest to Eintracht Frankfurt as they aim to snatch €100m striker from under Liverpool and Chelsea's noses
Manchester United have initiated talks with the entourage of Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike, with Liverpool and Chelsea also in the race.
- United launch move for Ekitike
- Red Devils held talks with striker's camp
- Liverpool & Chelsea also keen on the Frankfurt man