Getty/GOAL
Man Utd hopeful of swift Benjamin Sesko recovery after withdrawal from international duty as Lisandro Martinez surprisingly links up with Argentina squad
Man Utd hopeful regarding Sesko's return to fitness
Manchester United striker Sesko has been ruled out of Slovenia's crucial World Cup qualifiers against Kosovo and Sweden after suffering a knee injury during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur. The 22-year-old was substituted after 87 minutes in North London, having appeared to jar his knee following a collision with Micky van de Ven. Although Ruben Amorim admitted post-match that any knee issue "you never know" in severity, early indications suggest the problem is not serious.
United's medical team conducted initial assessments at Carrington, and the prognosis remains cautiously optimistic. The club expects Sesko to make a swift recovery and are hopeful he will be fit in time for Everton's visit to Old Trafford on November 24, immediately after the international break. While he will miss Slovenia's decisive qualifiers, there are no fears that the summer signing faces a long-term layoff, with the club privately distancing themselves from reports of a major setback.
Sesko's injury has nonetheless created some anxiety within the squad, given the timing. Manchester United are already managing fitness concerns involving Harry Maguire and Casemiro, who both came off against Spurs. Maguire's condition remains unclear, though Casemiro has since joined up with Brazil's national team, leaving Sesko as the main absentee for now as the club seeks to avoid further disruptions to Amorim's rebuilding project.
- Getty
Martinez allowed to train with Argentina
In contrast to Sesko’s short-term issue, Martinez's inclusion in Argentina's training camp represents a longer-term recovery milestone. The defender, who has not played since February following major knee surgery, has been granted permission by Manchester United to join Argentina's European-based squad for conditioning sessions ahead of their friendly against Angola. He will not participate in any matches but will be supported by a member of United's performance staff during his time away.
The move marks a carefully managed phase in Martinez's rehabilitation, designed to reintroduce him into full training environments while limiting physical risk. United believe that working alongside the Argentina group - in a familiar setting and without long-haul travel - will help rebuild his match readiness more effectively than isolated sessions at Carrington.
For Argentina, Martínez's presence provides a morale boost as they prepare for their international fixtures, while for United it signals optimism about his potential return before December. His involvement is seen as symbolic of his nearing full recovery after an injury-plagued spell that has kept him sidelined for much of 2024 and 2025.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Sesko's early struggles and Martinez's injury-riddled past
Martinez's career at Old Trafford has been defined by both brilliance and misfortune. Since his 2022 arrival from Ajax, the 27-year-old has been lauded as one of the Premier League's most technically gifted defenders — yet his tenure has been punctuated by repeated long-term injuries. After fracturing his metatarsal in April 2023, suffering further complications in 2024, and enduring an ACL rupture at the start of this year, Martinez has faced nearly 18 months of interrupted progress. His latest setback, a devastating knee injury against Crystal Palace in February 2025, forced him into an eight-month rehabilitation programme that has sidelined him for almost all of Amorim's tenure.
As for Sesko, his Manchester United career suffered a slow start as the Slovenian struggled to find the back of the net. Despite flashes of quality, his goal return of two league goals has led to scrutiny, given the size of his transfer fee. However, Amorim has publicly defended the 22-year-old, and backed him to settle into a rhythm and help the Red Devils attain the success they have desired for so long.
- Getty Images
When Man Utd could get Sesko and Martinez back
Manchester United are expected to receive further updates on Sesko’s fitness following his medical assessments this week, with optimism growing that he will be available for selection against Everton. The club will continue to manage his recovery closely, ensuring he avoids aggravating the knee issue before returning to full training.
As for Martinez, the Argentina camp will serve as a proving ground for his physical readiness and psychological confidence after such a long absence. Should he complete the break without setbacks, he could be named in United's matchday squad before the end of the month - a significant boost ahead of the demanding December fixture list.
Advertisement