'My mum didn't like it!' - Man Utd star Harry Maguire reveals how childhood nickname led to legally changing his birth name
How did Jacob become Harry?
In a revealing interview on TNT Sports, Maguire sat down with his sister to discuss something that has remained largely unknown throughout his career. Harry Maguire wasn’t actually born Harry.
"My mum decided to call me Jacob Harry [Maguire] when I was born. Then, after three months, people started calling me Jakey," he said. "She didn’t like it, so she swapped it around to Harry Jacob [Maguire]. But she couldn’t change it by passport until I was 18. As soon as I was 18, I changed it around, so it’s actually officially Harry Jacob now."
In a twist of fate, Maguire’s legal name change coincided almost perfectly with the beginning of his professional footballing journey. Just one month and seven days after turning 18, the freshly renamed Harry Jacob Maguire made his senior debut for Sheffield United in the Championship against Cardiff City in 2011. From that day onward, he’s been known to the football world simply as "Harry". Very few outside his family circle ever knew that the name Jacob was once printed on his birth certificate.
Which footballers have changed their names?
The revelation about Maguire’s name has drawn comparisons with other footballers who’ve changed their identities for personal reasons. Jordan Pickford, England’s No.1, was originally born Pigford, before his father altered the family name to spare him playground teasing, according to GiveMeSport. Joe Hart, another England keeper, was born Charles Joseph John Hart but shortened his name to "Joe" early in his career.
Meanwhile, Dele Alli famously dropped his surname in 2016, saying, "I wanted a name on my shirt that represented who I am. I have no connection to the Alli surname."
Even Ryan Giggs, one of United's greatest ever players, was born Ryan Wilson before adopting his mother’s maiden name following her separation. Giggs recalled his teammates’ shock when his passport was read out for the first time during a youth tournament.
"I'd always been Wilson through school," he said. "United were in Italy for a youth tournament, and I'd just had my passport done, and the referee came in, and he read out all the passports, and he read my name out, and I said, 'Yeah, that's me,' and everyone just went, 'What?'"
Will Maguire extend his contract at United?
For all the goodwill surrounding him, the question of Maguire’s future remains unresolved. With just eight months left on his United contract, the 32-year-old will be free to negotiate with foreign clubs from January. When asked whether the club planned to extend his stay, Amorim chose his words carefully.
"We are really happy with Harry but it is not the time to talk about that," he said. "That gives the idea that we are thinking really far away, we need to think about now. We are really happy with Harry, he is really important for us but we just need to focus on the next game."
The transformation of Maguire under Amorim has been noteworthy. Cast aside under Erik ten Hag and stripped of the captaincy, Maguire could easily have walked away. Instead, he fought back. His latest winner at Anfield against Liverpool has turned him into something of a cult hero at Old Trafford. This was United's first win in the red half of Merseyside since Wayne Rooney's goal sank Liverpool back in January 2016. It was his 17th strike for the Red Devils and fifth under the Portuguese manager.
"Harry Maguire is really important for us and was today," said Amorim. "He is a great example, everything he has been through, a great example for every kid."
Amorim wants more from Maguire
Amorim is content with Maguire's output, but he demands more from the England international.
"It was good for him to play with three centre backs, I think he feels more comfortable," the manager began. "Because he plays in the centre, he does not need to go to the side so much so sometimes you help players with the way you play. Sometimes it is the opposite with some players. I am really pleased. He is not young but he can learn a lot, he can improve.
"I think he can be so much better with the ball because he has that quality and he needs to show that. Nowadays with the set pieces that you see, the amount of men that you put in the box and every cross from the opponent - everyone is playing like that. He is a massive player for us, I am really happy but that game is in the past, that goal is in the past and now let's look forward to the present and the future."
Maguire will be back in action against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in the Premier League, as the Red Devils will look to avenge their Europa League final loss in North London.
