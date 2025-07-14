Man Utd fan pleads guilty to assault after slapping Man City star Jack Grealish in the face during heated derby clash J. Grealish Manchester City Manchester United Premier League

A 20-year-old Manchester United fan has pleaded guilty to assaulting Jack Grealish by slapping the Manchester City star following April’s heated Manchester derby at Old Trafford. Alfie Holt admitted to the offence in court and has been banned from attending football matches for three years, while also receiving a fine for the incident.