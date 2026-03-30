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Man Utd ready to 'go all out' to sign Elliot Anderson as surprise Bournemouth midfielder added to shortlist of targets to replace Casemiro
Battle of Manchester for Forest star
United are ready to go head-to-head with rivals Man City for the signature of Anderson, according to The Sun. While City have long been considered the frontrunners for the Nottingham Forest man, United are said to be prepared to "go all out" to ensure he lands at the Theatre of Dreams instead. The former Newcastle player has seen his stock skyrocket this season, earning a regular spot in the England set-up under Thomas Tuchel. With a contract at the City Ground running until 2029, Forest are in a strong bargaining position, but United view Anderson as the perfect profile to modernise their midfield.
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Replacement for departing Casemiro
The pursuit of Anderson comes as United prepare for a significant departure in the engine room, after veteran midfielder Casemiro confirmed his exit, stating: "I believe the announcement is now done. It is huge, the affection that the fans have shown towards me. But I do really believe the decision is made and done."
With the holding midfield slot opening up, United are looking for Premier League pedigree. Alongside Anderson, the club has developed a shortlist that includes Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton and Brighton's Carlos Baleba. However, the surprise addition to that contingency plan is Bournemouth's Alex Scott. The Cherries midfielder has emerged as a shock candidate for the Red Devils' hierarchy after quietly putting together a hugely impressive campaign on the south coast.
High-stakes race for Sandro Tonali
Anderson is not the only high-profile name on the radar, as United are also reportedly preparing to go head-to-head with City in a pursuit of Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali. The Italian international is viewed as another elite option to anchor the midfield alongside the burgeoning talent of Kobbie Mainoo. United’s interest in the former AC Milan man is part of a wider strategy to recruit players with established European or Premier League experience. With the midfield overhaul taking shape, the club is expected to sign at least two new players in that position to provide Michael Carrick with the necessary tools to compete in the Champions League next season.
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What comes next?
After spending heavily on attackers like Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko last summer, the focus at Old Trafford has shifted firmly towards the midfield. With United currently sitting third in the table and on course for a return to Europe's elite competition, the lure of Champions League football could be the deciding factor in the race for many of the candidates on United's shortlist.