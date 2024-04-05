'That hurt' - Man Utd star Ella Toone reveals how Arsenal fans broke her heart by changing lyrics to iconic Alessia Russo chant during WSL clash
England star Ella Toone has revealed how she felt when she heard Arsenal's revised lyrics of the chant for her and best friend, Alessia Russo.
- Man Utd team-mates Toone & Russo had famous song
- But Russo left for Arsenal last summer
- Toone recalls 'hurt' at Gunners' fans new lyrics