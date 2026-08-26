Man Utd launch late Eduardo Camavinga move! £43m bid planned as Real Madrid star's future comes into focus

Manchester United are ready to test Real Madrid's resolve with a significant late-window approach for Camavinga. According to reports from Spanish outlet Cadena SER, the Premier League giants have identified the versatile midfielder as a primary target to bolster their squad. The 23-year-old, who joined Real Madrid from Rennes in the summer of 2021, is under contract at the Santiago Bernabeu until the summer of 2029. Despite previous additions this summer, the hierarchy at Old Trafford appears determined to secure a marquee signing that would transform the technical profile of the team's midfield unit.

The interest comes at a curious time for the Spanish club, where former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has recently taken the reins. Mourinho had previously suggested that Real Madrid's incoming business for the summer was completed, but a formal offer for a player currently struggling for regular minutes might force a rethink. Camavinga made 43 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid last season, registering two goals and one assist, but his role appears limited under the new management, having played just 10 minutes off the bench in their season-opening 2-1 victory over Espanyol.