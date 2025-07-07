Diogo Jota Diogo Dalot Bruno FernandesGOAL/Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Man Utd delay pre-season return of Bruno Fernandes & Diogo Dalot after death of their Portugal team-mate & Liverpool star Diogo Jota

D. JotaManchester UnitedD. DalotB. FernandesLiverpoolPremier League

Manchester United duo Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes have been granted extended leave on compassionate grounds following the tragic death of their Portugal team-mate and Liverpool star Diogo Jota. The 28-year-old forward and his brother Andre Silva died in a devastating car crash in Cernadilla, Spain in the early hours of Thursday, July 3.

  • Dalot and Fernandes granted extra leave
  • Portuguese duo still mourning Jota's tragic death
  • Attended Jota's funeral last week in Portugal
