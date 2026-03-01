Man Utd add Cristiano Ronaldo's coach to list of potential managerial targets ahead of summer decision

Jacobs has shed light on the developing situation during a recent appearance on the United Stand podcast, confirming that Martinez’s name is being actively discussed within the club's inner circles. The reporter revealed the depth of the interest, stating: “Another name that I'm told Manchester United have at least discussed internally, we shouldn't get to excited about it, is Roberto Martinez. He is expected to leave Portugal and Jose Mourinho might get that job."

United are currently functioning under the guidance of Michael Carrick, who took over as interim manager following the sacking of Ruben Amorim. While Carrick has impressed the board with notable victories over heavyweights such as Arsenal and Manchester City, the club is still evaluating whether he is the right fit for the permanent role. Consequently, Manchester United have held talks regarding Martinez as they weigh up his experience against other high-profile names in the European market.