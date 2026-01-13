Manchester United
Man Utd confirm return of Michael Carrick as caretaker manager with club deciding against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reunion after Ruben Amorim sacking
Carrick succeeds Amorim until end of season
The Red Devils said in a statement: "Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Michael Carrick as Head Coach of the men’s first team until the end of the 2025/26 season. Carrick played 464 games for the club, winning five Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League and the FIFA Club World Cup. He joined the First Team coaching staff when he retired in 2018 and served under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Following Solskjaer’s departure, Carrick led the club with distinction during his role as caretaker manager. The former England international was Head Coach at Middlesbrough for two-and-a-half years from October 2022."
United sources stress that they did not want to be in a position of changing head coaches in the middle of the season, although results and the behaviour of Amorim meant they had to act immediately to have the best chance of achieving their objectives, top of which is qualifying for the Champions League.
Director of football Jason Wilcox, who had a blazing row with Amorim three days before the Portuguese was officially sacked, began the process to appoint a coach until the end of the season to give United time to run a thorough process to appoint a permanent coach. United wanted to bring in someone who knew and understood the club to reduce the risk of a period of adaptation and in addition to Carrick they spoke to Solskjaer and Ruud van Nistelrooy.
Carrick was the unanimous choice, with directors being particularly impressed with his ability to lead a team, work collaboratively and his strong knowledge of the players.
Carrick: I know what it takes to succeed
Carrick told United's official website: "Having the responsibility to lead Manchester United is an honour. I know what it takes to succeed here; my focus is now on helping the players to reach the standards that we expect at this incredible club, which we know that this group is more than capable of producing.
"I have worked with a number of the players already and have obviously continued to watch the team closely in recent years, I have total belief in their talents, dedication and ability to be successful here. There is still a lot to fight for this season, we are ready to pull everyone together and give the fans the performances that their loyal support deserves."
Wilcox added: "Michael is an excellent coach and knows exactly what it takes to win at Manchester United. He is ready to lead our talented and determined group of players for the remainder of the season as we continue to build the club towards regular and sustained success."
Evans returns, Fletcher resumes U18 role
Carrick's support staff is comprised of the former Chelsea and England assistant coach Steve Holland plus Jonathan Woodgate, who was his assistant at Middlesbrough. Former Red Devils' defender Jonny Evans plus Travis Binnion and Craig Mawson, who were already at the club, will also assist him.
Darren Fletcher, who took charge of the first team against Burnley and Brighton immediately after Amorim was sacked, resumes his role as coach of United's under-18 side. United were extremely impressed with how Fletcher conducted himself during his brief period in charge and rate him very highly.
Carrick faces Man City boosted by Amad & Mbeumo returns
Carrick, who oversaw a draw at Chelsea and victories over Arsenal and Villarreal in his three games in charge of the first team in 2021, has a daunting first game of his second spell as United host Manchester City on Saturday before visiting Arsenal in his second match.
He will at least be boosted by the return of Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo to the squad after Cameroon and Ivory Coast were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations, although Noussair Mazraoui remains at the tournament with hosts Morocco.
