Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes told he's a 'diva' with ex-Premier League star tipping Kobbie Mainoo as future Red Devils skipper

Getty Images SportSoham MukherjeeMan Utd captain Bruno Fernandes told he's a 'diva' with ex-Premier League star tipping Kobbie Mainoo as future Red Devils skipperB. FernandesManchester UnitedPremier LeagueK. MainooEmmanuel Petit labelled Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes as a "diva" and tipped Kobbie Mainoo as the future Red Devils skipper.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPetit does not like Fernandes' off-the-ball anticsTends to get frustrated with his teammatesBacked Mainoo to take on the armband in futureArticle continues below