Man Utd anticipating crushing blow in midfielder transfer quest as three-man shortlist is cut down

Anderson has thrived for Forest this season, and his performances have attracted interest from the Manchester giants. While Chelsea have also been credited with an interest in the 23-year-old, the midfielder is expected to be at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war between United and City this summer.

Both sides are looking to revamp their respective midfields in the off-season, with United drawing up a three-man shortlist in their quest to strengthen in a key area this summer. Carlos Baleba, who was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford last year, features, so too do England pair Adam Wharton and Anderson.

City, too, are expected to dip into the market to bolster in the middle of the park amid concerns over Rodri's long-term fitness. The Ballon d'Or winner suffered a serious ACL injury in City's 2-2 draw with Arsenal in September 2024 and a series of issues has seen the Spain international restricted to just six league starts for the Cityzens this season.

And while both sides are keen on Anderson, a report in the i Paper states that United believe they know which team the former Newcastle man will move to at the end of the season.