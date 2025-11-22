Man Utd being put through their paces! Ruben Amorim maintains strict training schedule despite lack of Europe

Attention now turns back to the Premier League, where United host Everton at Old Trafford this weekend. Fresh from the international break, Amorim wants his squad to shift gears and re-enter the rhythm of club football quickly.

In his pre-match press conference, Amorim said: "I think everybody is fine, is ready to go. Now it’s about changing the mindset. Forget a little bit about the national team, focus on our league understanding that we need to start at the first minute, 100 miles an hour to be ready for the game. We work today already, we analyse the last game to try to close that chapter. Now we’re preparing for the Everton game. It’s going to be a tough game."

United’s recent run of results has reinvigorated the atmosphere around Carrington, with players responding positively to the manager’s intensity and clarity. But Amorim is wary of complacency.

Amorim added: "Yes, but we need to understand it’s by winning games, so let’s do everything to win games. We know that Old Trafford is going to be in full spirit. They just want us to run, to fight, and then to play good football, so we will try to do that.

"That is the best thing [missing playing at Old Trafford again], because in the recent past it was hard to play at home. But nowadays you miss playing at home, that is a feeling we should have in our club. I’m really excited to be back playing at home and the players also. We need to continue winning at home."

Amorim’s regime is shaping a new Manchester United, which is disciplined and demanding. The six-day work weeks, the physical walkthroughs, and the insistence on tactical cohesion all signal a manager determined to drag United back to the highest level.