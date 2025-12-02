Getty Images Entertainment
Man Utd and Bayern Munich icon heading for divorce! Sporting power couple set to split after nine-year marriage
Sporting power couple broke up in July
Former Tennis star Ivanovic's lawyer and representative, Christian Schertz, has told BILD that the couple had decided to part ways back in July this year owing to "irreconcilable differences". Schertz was quoted as saying: "The fans understand and let them have their own space."
In April, the Daily Mail reported that Schweinsteiger and Ivanovic were going through a tough time due to their contrasting lifestyles. While the ex-Bayern and Manchester United star had to travel a lot due to his commitments as a sports broadcaster and pundit, Ivanovic mostly stayed in her native Serbia and took care of their three children.
- Getty Images Entertainment
Ivanovic filed for divorce
According to BILD (via the Daily Mail), Ivanovic formally filed for a divorce in November at the Munich District Court. She has also filed for child support in Palma de Mallorca, where she lives with their three sons, Luka, Leon, and Teo.
Ivanovic and Schweinsteiger started dating in 2014, when the midfielder was still playing for Bayern. A year later, he moved to England and joined the Red Devils. Ivanovic, who won the French Open in 2008, formally announced her retirement from professional Tennis in December 2016. In the same year, the couple got married in Venice in 2016.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Schweinsteiger's new girlfriend
Reports emerged in the German press in June this year that Schweinsteiger was spotted kissing his alleged new girlfriend. The individual was later identified as 'Silva' of Bulgarian nationality. The couple have reportedly been dating since 2024. German magazine Bunte earlier reported that Ivanovic was aware of the affair and was initially willing to forgive her husband for the sake of their family, but she cut ties after the former footballer told his partner that he wanted to 'live freely'.
Schweinsteiger and Ivanovic made a public appearance last in September 2024 during the Laver Cup, with the tournament hosted in Berlin. The pair then shared an Instagram post of themselves attending a Christmas market later that year. In 2025, the social media posts of the family started to decrease in number.
- AFP
Schweinsteiger's professional career
The Germany legend, now 40, began his career at Bayern after graduating from the club's youth system in 2002 and spent 13 years in his homeland before heading to the English top-flight to join United. He later played for MLS side the Chicago Fire for two years before retiring from professional football in 2019. At Bayern, the midfielder won multiple Bundesliga titles and lifted the Champions League trophy. With United, he won the FA Cup in the 2015-16 campaign. He was also an integral part of the Germany side that won the World Cup in 2014.
Advertisement