Ex-Man Utd & Arsenal star Robin van Persie ripped apart for 'tactical goalkeeper substitution' during Heerenveen's Dutch Cup loss to third-tier side Quick Boys

Robin van Persie has been facing flak for his bizarre "tactical goalkeeper substitution" during Heerenveen's shock loss to Quick Boys.

Heerenveen were beaten 3-2 by a third-tier side

Van Persie chose to gamble by replacing his goalkeeper

Was left red-faced as the substitute gave away a penalty