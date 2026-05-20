'It saddens me' - Man Utd flop Antony speaks out on Brazil World Cup squad snub after resurgence at Real Betis

Antony has enjoyed a remarkable transformation since leaving Man Utd, establishing himself as a key figure at the Benito Villamarin. His performances in Seville have been a far cry from his difficult period in the Premier League, yet they were not sufficient to earn a place in the final squad for the 2026 World Cup.

The 26-year-old took to social media to express his feelings shortly after the roster was announced. "I'm saddened not to be at another World Cup with the national team, but I'm calm and proud of everything we've achieved so far," he shared with his followers, admitting that while the decision hurts, he remains proud of his career path since moving to Spain.