‘Man Utd couldn’t deal with Antonio Conte’ - Why ‘brilliant’ boss was snubbed as board are blamed for failure to land ex-Chelsea & Juventus manager

A prominent Premier League post has opened up again following the decision to relieve Michael Carrick of his duties after 32 games at the helm. He saw United tumble into the relegation zone before being unceremoniously ushered through the exits.

With change having been mooted for some time, United did have several candidates to consider when contemplating another tweak that is intended to wake a sleeping giant from its slumber. Ex-Newcastle manager Eddie Howe was said to be in the frame at one stage.

Pochettino has become the chosen one, with the Argentine completing CONCACAF Nations League commitments with the USMNT before returning to English football - where he has previously worked with Southampton, Spurs and Chelsea.

He will not be arriving at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’ until the latter stages of next week, giving him little time in which to get his feet under the most demanding of desks before a daunting trip to Anfield for a meeting with old adversaries Liverpool is taken in.