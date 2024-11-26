Andre Onana is proving himself nearest contender to Alisson as Premier League's best goalkeeper after Man Utd revival

The Red Devils' shot-stopper has put a poor start to life in England behind him and is thriving despite the Old Trafford chaos

Goalkeepers are football's number-one rule breakers. They can literally use their hands. In another world, they would be gathered up and outlawed, banished to the wastelands for eternity.

Alas, this is deemed too cruel and unusual for our society. On we must soldier with them in our lives. These are the mavericks of the sporting world.

Andre Onana is certainly that. Brash, bold and brave, he is the modern goalkeeper that Manchester United have needed to take them into an era of high lines and playing out from the back. As the carefree kids of social media nowadays would say, he oozes aura.

Just over a year on from his £43.8 million (€52.4m/$55.2m) move from Inter, Onana has risen up the power rankings of the Premier League's best between the sticks. The journey to this point has been far from smooth though, and any further ascension may still have to come in tough circumstances.